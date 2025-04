CyberSG TIG Collaboration Centre RSAC 2025 interview: cloudsineAI’s Matthias Chin

Should GenAI Firewalls Be Part of Your AI Security Strategy?

As Generative AI becomes integral to business operations, new cybersecurity challenges such as data leakage and prompt injection attacks are emerging. This session highlights why securing Generative AI is critical for organizations and explores how a GenAI firewall mitigates these risks.

This segment is sponsored by cloudsineAI. Visit https://securityweekly.com/cloudsinersac to learn more about them!