Identity has long been the soft underbelly of cybersecurity — but with AI, non-human identities (NHIs), and autonomous agents on the rise, it’s now front and center for security teams, the C-suite, and boardrooms alike.

Adversaries aren’t just hacking systems anymore — they’re hijacking identities to slip through the cracks and move undetected in systems. For too long, identity security was treated as interchangeable with IAM — but that mindset is exactly what left critical gaps exposed.

Listen to our interview with Hed Kovetz as he unpacks why identity has become today’s most urgent battleground in cyber. He'll what you can do about it with an identity security playbook that gives you the upper hand.