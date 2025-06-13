Breaking the silos: A unified approach to vulnerability management

The complexity of modern vulnerability scanning

The following summarizes a recent webcast discussion between Axonius Technology Evangelist Frederico Hakamine and Enterprise Security Weekly Host Adrian Sanabria. They explore how unified risk visibility across IT and security tools can transform vulnerability management from a patchwork process into a coordinated, high-impact strategy.

In the early days of cybersecurity, vulnerability management was straightforward. Organizations scanned their on-premises infrastructure with relative ease. However, the landscape has dramatically changed. Today's security teams face a complex ecosystem of assets spanning cloud environments, mobile devices, containers, and diverse network configurations.

Hakamine highlighted how technological evolution has fragmented vulnerability management. What began with simple infrastructure scanning has expanded to include web application scanning, cloud scanning, container analysis, and external attack surface management. Each of these domains developed its own tools and methodologies, creating significant operational silos.

The proliferation of scanning tools has generated massive amounts of data, but not necessarily actionable insights. Security teams are overwhelmed by thousands of vulnerabilities, struggling to prioritize which issues truly matter.

Contextualizing vulnerabilities beyond traditional scanning

The challenge isn't just identifying vulnerabilities, but understanding their context - what assets are affected, their business criticality, and potential impact.

Modern vulnerability management requires a holistic approach that goes beyond simple CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) tracking. Organizations must consider multiple dimensions: security context, asset context, and business context. A critical vulnerability on a honeypot system differs dramatically from the same vulnerability on a production server handling sensitive data.

Asset ownership and function Potential business impact Exposure to external networks Existing security controls Potential attack paths

Key considerations include:

Reducing security team burnout

The industry is moving towards frameworks like Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), which provide a recurring, automated approach to identifying and addressing vulnerabilities. These frameworks emphasize proactive security measures, reducing reactive firefighting.

Through Intelligent Automation The most significant breakthrough in vulnerability management isn't just technological - it's cultural. Security teams are recognizing the need to reduce manual work and create accountability through intelligent automation.

Rule-driven remediation workflows Automatic ticket routing to appropriate teams Gamification of security improvements Creating clear ownership and escalation paths

Strategies include:

By removing humans as the primary friction point, organizations can transform security from a punitive process to a collaborative effort. Automation doesn't just save time; it preserves mental bandwidth for security professionals facing unprecedented workloads.

Discover assets across diverse environments Integrate multiple scanning sources Provide contextual prioritization Automate remediation workflows Create transparent accountability

The future of vulnerability management lies in platforms that can:

As Sanabria and Hakamine discussed, the goal isn't perfection, but continuous improvement.

By breaking down silos, leveraging intelligent automation, and focusing on proactive security measures, organizations can transform vulnerability management from a reactive chore to a strategic advantage.