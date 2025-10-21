Beyond the blind spot: Securing unmanaged devices in a hybrid world

In today’s hybrid workplace, personal phones, contractor laptops, and home computers are quietly becoming some of the most dangerous weak points in enterprise security. While corporate endpoints benefit from Mobile Device Management (MDM), Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), and VPN controls, unmanaged devices often operate outside the organization’s visibility — yet still connect to its systems.

According to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 46% of systems compromised by infostealers containing corporate credentials came from unmanaged endpoints . Attackers have clearly taken notice. By targeting personal or contractor devices — often compromised by malware-laced downloads, keyloggers, or phishing payloads — they can bypass enterprise defenses entirely. The result: costly data theft, lateral movement, and persistent access that no amount of corporate patching can undo.

Five capabilities for securing the unseen

Blocking all unmanaged devices might seem like the safest option, but for most organizations it’s not realistic. Today’s workforce depends on flexibility — and that includes BYOD, remote, and contractor access. The challenge for CISOs is finding a way to enforce strong security without sacrificing agility or employee trust.

Establish visibility across all devices. Security teams can’t protect what they can’t see. Lightweight authenticator applications give organizations a way to verify device health without intrusive controls. Perform precise device posture evaluation. Go beyond basic OS checks by monitoring encryption, jailbreak status, CVEs, and SSH key protections. Continuously enforce policy. Compliance can’t end at login — risk signals should be evaluated throughout every active session. Support every OS equally. Threats don’t discriminate between Windows, macOS, Linux, or mobile, and neither should your defenses. Eliminate network dependence. Tie policies to identity and device posture, not to network or domain membership .

Beyond Identity has outlined a modern framework to address this widening blind spot. The key lies in extending visibility and control to every endpoint — managed or not — through real-time device trust.

Unmanaged doesn’t have to mean uncontrolled. By verifying device trust in real time — continuously and invisibly — organizations can reduce their exposure without disrupting productivity. In a world where attackers exploit what defenders can’t see, extending trust beyond the managed perimeter may be the single most important move a CISO can make.