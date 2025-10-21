Identity, Endpoint/Device Security

Beyond the blind spot: Securing unmanaged devices in a hybrid world

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

In today’s hybrid workplace, personal phones, contractor laptops, and home computers are quietly becoming some of the most dangerous weak points in enterprise security. While corporate endpoints benefit from Mobile Device Management (MDM), Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), and VPN controls, unmanaged devices often operate outside the organization’s visibility — yet still connect to its systems.

According to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 46% of systems compromised by infostealers containing corporate credentials came from unmanaged endpoints . Attackers have clearly taken notice. By targeting personal or contractor devices — often compromised by malware-laced downloads, keyloggers, or phishing payloads — they can bypass enterprise defenses entirely. The result: costly data theft, lateral movement, and persistent access that no amount of corporate patching can undo.

Blocking all unmanaged devices might seem like the safest option, but for most organizations it’s not realistic. Today’s workforce depends on flexibility — and that includes BYOD, remote, and contractor access. The challenge for CISOs is finding a way to enforce strong security without sacrificing agility or employee trust.

Five capabilities for securing the unseen

Beyond Identity has outlined a modern framework to address this widening blind spot. The key lies in extending visibility and control to every endpoint — managed or not — through real-time device trust.

  1. Establish visibility across all devices. Security teams can’t protect what they can’t see. Lightweight authenticator applications give organizations a way to verify device health without intrusive controls.
  2. Perform precise device posture evaluation. Go beyond basic OS checks by monitoring encryption, jailbreak status, CVEs, and SSH key protections.
  3. Continuously enforce policy. Compliance can’t end at login — risk signals should be evaluated throughout every active session.
  4. Support every OS equally. Threats don’t discriminate between Windows, macOS, Linux, or mobile, and neither should your defenses.
  5. Eliminate network dependence. Tie policies to identity and device posture, not to network or domain membership .

    6. Unmanaged doesn’t have to mean uncontrolled. By verifying device trust in real time — continuously and invisibly — organizations can reduce their exposure without disrupting productivity. In a world where attackers exploit what defenders can’t see, extending trust beyond the managed perimeter may be the single most important move a CISO can make.

    Bill Brenner

    InfoSec content strategist, researcher, director, tech writer, blogger and community builder. Senior Vice President of Audience Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance.

    Related

    Securing third‑party access to disrupt the supply chain attack path

    This article summarizes a recent SC webcast with host Adrian Sanabria, David Gwizdala, Senior Sales Engineer at Ping Identity, and Mark Wilson, B2B IAM Go‑To‑Market lead at Ping Identity. They discussed how mismanaged identities, insufficient access policies, and weak verification controls expose organizations to downstream threats -- and how to apply end-to-end Identity Lifecycle Protection as a solution.

    Related Events

    Get daily email updates

    SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

    By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    Related Terms

    Basic AuthenticationBiometricsBring Your Own Device (BYOD)Certificate-Based AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)Endpoint SecurityFirmwareKeyloggerRegistry

    You can skip this ad in 5 seconds