Identity
Best practices for streamlining and strengthening user access reviews
User Access Reviews (UARs) have become a cornerstone of identity governance, ensuring that employees have only the access they need — and no more. They are also a regulatory requirement under frameworks like SOX, HIPAA, and GDPR. Yet for many organizations, UARs remain a painful process: time-consuming, resource-intensive, and often riddled with oversights that can leave organizations exposed to risk.Fortunately for those who struggle with these pain points, a guide from CyberArk shows how leading organizations can streamline reviews, improve accuracy, and win auditor confidence with less effort.
The result is a process that satisfies compliance requirements on paper but often falls short of truly reducing risk.
High administrative burden drains valuable time from IT and business stakeholders. Low engagement leads to incomplete or inaccurate reviews. Audit challenges arise when evidence of effective reviews is inconsistent or unreliable.
By embedding these practices, enterprises can dramatically reduce the time and effort spent on reviews while improving the accuracy and reliability of the outcomes.
Automating repetitive tasks to accelerate review cycles and reduce manual errors. Simplifying the review process with clear, contextual information that helps managers make informed decisions quickly. Engaging stakeholders effectively by tailoring communications and providing user-friendly tools that encourage participation.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds