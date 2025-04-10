Identity, Generative AI, DevSecOps
Auth0 Platform now helps secure GenAI applications
As more organizations rush to incorporate generative AI into their applications and customer interfaces, the higher the security and privacy risks grow.That's because legacy identity and authentication controls weren't designed to handle AI agents. As a result, generative AI agents may access and subsequently compromise information they weren't supposed to touch; may improperly interface with other applications; may not wait for human approval before making critical decisions; and may grant access to human users who aren't properly authorized.Yet even when developers and security practitioners are aware of these risks, the software incorporating GenAI is often produced anyway. No organization wants to fall behind in the AI arms race, and the security risks associated with forging blindly ahead are perceived as worth taking."This explosion of AI-powered assistants that can answer complex questions, automate workflows, and take actions on behalf of users is undoubtedly exciting," says Shiven Ramji, President of Auth0, previously known as Okta Customer Identity Cloud. "However, it can be challenging to add security effectively once deployed." To mitigate this problem, identity-security firms are adding new features to their developer tools that allow application builders to smoothly incorporate authentication, authorization, management and governance features designed to work with AI agents.For their part, Okta and Auth0 are releasing Auth for GenAI, a set of enhancements for the Auth0 Platform."With Auth for GenAI," says Ramji, "developers can help ensure that AI agents are built with secure authentication and authorization from their inception, granting access only to what's necessary and preventing misuse."
There's also Tenant Access Control, which determines who can access an application before users even reach the login screen, and Advanced Customization for Universal Login, which lets organizations customize login screens to reflect their brands and plans for the user experience.Post-login, Native to Web SSO (single sign-on) lets users switch from mobile to web apps without having to sign in again, and Client-Initiated Back Channel Authentication (CIBA) lets customer-service agents, kiosks or AI agents initiate the customer login process.Screenshot credit: Auth0
Universal logout, offering easy-to-implement session and token revocation Self-service capabilities that let businesses administrate their own identity management Auth0 Organizations, offering federated login flows tailored to each business, and supporting up to 2 million users per Auth0 tenant Fine-grained authorization to facilitate granular access control and user collaboration
