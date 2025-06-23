Critical Infrastructure Security
Wired for risk: The overlooked cyber threat to America’s military communities
COMMENTARY: Across the country, military bases quietly support our national security and local prosperity. Places like Fort Bragg in North Carolina aren’t just platforms for power projection; They are deeply woven into the social and economic fabric of the regions where they are located. Fort Bragg alone contributes an estimated $8.8 billion annually to North Carolina’s economy.Also read:
More than 500 military installations—comprising thousands of sites and hundreds of thousands of buildings—serve as places where service members and their families live, work, and raise their children. These bases are far more than training grounds; they are communities where schools operate, families settle, and futures are built. Like in any American town or city, the infrastructure supporting these places meets people’s foundational needs. That same infrastructure also sustains military readiness, and today, it faces mounting cyber threats.
Without clear ownership, resilience efforts remain fragmented, slow, and ineffective.Most cybersecurity frameworks remain centered on traditional IT environments, offering little practical guidance for OT systems. Even when Congress mandates progress, implementation is fractured across silos. This breakdown in coordination puts people, missions, and infrastructure at risk.
U.S. Cyber Command, The military services, Base commanders, Local utility partners, and civilian agencies.
Military installations are wired for risk. Securing them demands a strategy rooted in clear governance, operational urgency, and human-centered purpose. At this crossroads of national defense and daily life, decisive action reinforces mission readiness and our responsibility to those who serve.
Integrate OT and cyber-physical systems into enterprise cybersecurity frameworks. Define clear ownership and accountability across installation, engineering, and cyber leadership. Map and monitor critical systems with the same rigor applied to kinetic threats. Train defenders and operators to manage these hybrid environments with confidence. Treat cyber resilience as both mission-essential and people-essential.
