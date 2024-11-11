How to capture that ‘sense of purpose’ in a cybersecurity career

COMMENTARY: Cybersecurity practitioners are increasingly facing mental health challenges, with 84% of workers experiencing stress, fatigue, and burnout, according to recent studies. With the weight of digital defense on our shoulders, it takes more than just skills to keep us going: it also takes passion.

The need for purpose often gets overlooked, but knowing our “why” can stand as a critical factor in having a successful and fulfilling cybersecurity career.

Here are three tips for moving forward with purpose to help security pros endure the pressures of this field. Each person must do the following:

Connect with “why” they chose this field.

While careers in cybersecurity are rewarding, they are also intense and stressful. According to the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy (NCWES), the need for skilled cybersecurity professionals is greater than ever, with an anticipated shortage of nearly 3.4 million workers globally. In this high-stakes environment, it’s easy for someone to become overwhelmed and lose sight of what led them to this field in the first place. But when people connect with their "why," it reminds them of the bigger picture, the legacy they want to leave, and the difference they’re striving to make.

Whether it’s educating the next generation of practitioners or developing strategies that improve an organization’s resilience, my "why" has always been about empowering others to make informed decisions about creating a safer digital world for themselves, their families, and companies. When I’ve hit rough patches—and believe me, there have been plenty—this purpose kept me grounded and, for the most part, kept burnout at bay. Each person needs to search deep inside and find out why this field still appeals to them and what they want to accomplish. This can serve as a reminder when things get tough, and they will, especially in cybersecurity.

Identify unique personal strengths.

Everyone has their own unique strengths and perspectives. The NCWES points out that diversity in thought and background is essential to building a robust cybersecurity workforce – and I couldn’t agree more. I remember early in my career feeling like I had to conform to a certain mold or go down a specific career path. But over time, I realized my value was in my authenticity, in bringing my own creativity and style to my roles – not in doing the same thing everyone else was doing.

Each person’s unique value isn’t solely tied to technical skills, degrees, and certifications: fresh ideas, perspectives, and the insights each person contributes are what really sets them apart. Leaning into my background as a mentor and instructor, I brought education into the way I approach my work, aiming to make cybersecurity concepts accessible to everyone, not just the tech-savvy. When people bring their authentic self to the table, they’re contributing to the business mission – for sure – but they’re also building a career that’s uniquely fulfilling.

Stay motivated by what’s genuinely exciting about the job.

Staying motivated requires connecting with the aspects of the job that are genuinely exciting to each person, because passion keeps the momentum going. I believe my gift is turning chaos into music. I enjoy solving hard problems and simplifying complex concepts. Over time, this type of fulfillment became my North Star, guiding me toward roles and projects that fed this passion.

Reflect on what’s most enjoyable about the work. Is it problem-solving? Mentoring others? Maybe it’s the satisfaction of stopping a potential breach. Whatever it is, people need to incorporate more of it into their careers. When employees follow what excites them, they’re investing in a career that can withstand the inevitable challenges. Purpose and passion go hand in hand.

A purpose-driven approach makes people more resilient. It also makes them a leader in the field, who stands out for what they do and for why and how they do it. Cybersecurity needs passionate, purpose-driven practitioners now more than ever. When someone connects with the "why," embraces their unique value, and fuels themselves with what genuinely excites them, they’ll not only survive in this field – they'll thrive.

Tia Hopkins, board member, Cyversity

