How AI accelerated identity as the new security battleground

COMMENTARY: Identity has emerged as the new frontline of cybersecurity – and here’s why: The shift to hybrid work, widespread adoption of personal devices in the workplace, and the exponential use of AI tools have transformed how employees, partners, and even machines interact with enterprise systems.

In this new environment, identity-centric security is no longer optional. It’s essential.

Despite heightened awareness of digital risk, adoption of identity-focused strategies remains limited. Industry data shows that only 22% of organizations have fully-embraced identity-first approaches. The remaining majority operate with partial or fragmented strategies, leaving significant gaps for threat actors to exploit. A single compromised identity, human or otherwise, is the launchpad for large-scale breaches.

The challenge has been compounded by the growing prevalence of non-human identities (NHIs). Automated scripts, AI agents, service accounts, and other machine identities now constitute a substantial portion of enterprise digital footprints. These accounts often require access to critical systems, yet many organizations struggle to monitor and secure them effectively.

A recent survey indicates that 55% of organizations with disconnected systems and 46% of those with fully unified environments consider NHIs a significant security risk.

Yet, robust controls are often absent, leaving these accounts vulnerable. The December compromise of an API key at the U.S. Treasury Department demonstrated the potential damage that unsecured non-human identities can cause. This incident sent a wake-up call to IT teams across government and enterprise sectors alike, illustrating how a single overlooked machine account can be exploited.

Identity-first security does more than prevent breaches. It’s a proactive approach to reducing the overall attack surface. It requires organizations to understand who and what accesses their systems, enforces least-privilege access, and continuously monitors authentication patterns for anomalies.

For human users, this includes strong multi-factor authentication (MFA), adaptive access policies, and timely deprovisioning of accounts. For NHIs, it involves inventorying all service accounts, AI agents, and automation scripts, managing credentials securely, and ensuring each account is limited to only the permissions it needs. Organizations should also regularly audit both human and machine accounts to detect inactive or overprivileged credentials that could be exploited.

Bridging the gap between awareness and actionable defense starts with visibility. Organizations that lack a clear picture of both human and machine identities cannot implement effective policies. Leveraging a comprehensive identity management tool delivers this visibility. This lets IT and security teams detect unused or overprivileged accounts, enforce password hygiene, and apply consistent access controls across cloud and on-premises environments. Combining visibility with automated enforcement lets organizations reduce opportunities for exploitation to ensure consistent security practices across all systems.

The rise of AI and machine-driven operations has introduced both opportunity and risk. Automated agents can increase efficiency, enable self-service, and facilitate large-scale orchestration. At the same time, these agents expand the potential attack surface.

Without proper controls, these identities are often leveraged in sophisticated attacks, such as credential theft, lateral movement, or exfiltration of sensitive data. Organizations that recognize the dual nature of NHIs and integrate them into identity-first strategies can mitigate these emerging threats and maintain operational continuity.

Ultimately, identity has become the battleground. Organizations that prioritize identity-first strategies are not merely protecting individual accounts. They are fortifying their entire digital ecosystem. By implementing comprehensive controls for both human and NHIs enterprises can make the transition from identities as a vulnerability into a resilient line of defense.

The era of perimeter-based security has passed. How organizations manage their identities will determine their resilience in the face of increasingly complex cyber threats. Organizations that act now to prioritize identity-first security will reduce risk and enable secure, scalable, and efficient operations for the hybrid and AI-driven future.

