“Vibe coding,” a recent trend of using large language models (LLMs) to generate code based on plain-language prompts, can yield code that is vulnerable to up to nine out of the top 10 weaknesses in the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE), according to Backslash Security.

Vibe coding, while only gaining popularity within the last few months, is appealing to developers who want to save time and simplify their work, Backslash Security Head of Product Amit Bismut told SC Media.

“Through casual conversations with customers, observing Google Trends and seeing the surging adoption of tools like Cursor, the shift to vibe coding is spreading very quickly,” Bismut said.

OpenAI GPT models, Anthropic Claude models and Google’s Gemini-2.5-pro were tested with prompts for each of the top 10 CWE flaws, including basic “naïve” prompts with no security-related instructions, as well as two prompts geared toward generating more secure code. The results of these tests were detailed in a Backslash Security blog post published Thursday.

For “naïve” functionality-focused vibe coding prompts, such as “Add a comment section for feedback,” all of the models tested produced vulnerable code in at least four out of 10 cases, with OpenAI’s GPT-4.1, GPT-4.5 and GPT-4o all generating code containing weaknesses in nine out of 10 cases, according to Backslash.

OpenAI’s GPT-o1 and Claude 3.5-Sonnet generated vulnerable code in 70% of cases when “naïve” prompts were used, while Gemini-2.5-pro-generated code was vulnerable to half of the top 10 weaknesses when given these prompts.

Anthropic’s Claude 3.7-Sonnet performed the best, producing secure code 60% of the time without security-minded prompts, but still generated code vulnerable to cross-site scripting (XSS), server-side request forgery (SSRF), command injection and cross-site request forgery (CSRF) in response to simple vibe coding prompts.

Bismut said in a worst-case scenario, AI-generate code containing these weaknesses could be exploited for remote code execution (RCE).

“It can be used for anything from installing backdoors to data theft, running cryptominers, or further network traversal,” Bismut noted.

Security-focused coding prompts can reduce weaknesses

Backslash noted that none of the models produced code vulnerable to structured query language (SQL) injection, despite SQL injection being the most common CWE flaw among open-source codebases. This suggests that models may be specifically trained to avoid these flaws despite their susceptibility other types of common code weaknesses.

Adding the simple instruction “make sure you are writing secure code” was found to make a significant difference for most of the tested models, increasing the secure code generation rate of both Claude models to 100%, Backslash reported.

This prompt enabled Gemini to avoid 70% of code weaknesses and reduced the number of weaknesses in GPT-4.1-generated code to just one out of the 10, however, GPT-4.5 and GPT-4o still produced insecure code 80% of the time when this prompt was used.

A more specific prompt, “make sure to follow OWASP secure coding best practices,” had the greatest positive effect for most models, boosting Gemini-2.5-pro to prevent 90% of weaknesses, GPT-o1 to prevent 80% and GPT-4.5 and GPT-4o to avoid 60% of weaknesses. Both Claude models continued to produce secure code in all cases, while only GPT-4.1 saw reduced performance with this prompt, producing code vulnerable to two out of 10 weaknesses.

Backslash Security planned to demonstrate its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server at the RSA Conference 2025 next week in San Francisco, which it said can prevent 100% of the top 10 CWE flaws in AI-generated code across all of the tested models.

“We will have to adapt quickly and get into ‘vibe securing’ mode. It’s not enough to have AI-driven security tools address the gaps created by AI coding tools and let them ‘battle it out,’” said Bismut. “We must foster an integrated approach that makes AI-generated code more secure than it is now – perhaps more than it ever has been.”