SC Award Winners 2025 Qwiet AI – Best Application Security Solution

In an era where AI-driven development accelerates release cycles and expands the attack surface, Qwiet AI delivers security at the speed of code. Its “Secure From the Start” approach empowers developers to detect and remediate vulnerabilities directly within the development pipeline — dramatically reducing time-to-fix and bolstering resilience in modern software environments. Qwiet’s platform is powered by the industry’s first multi-agent AI remediation engine, which works atop its award-winning graph-based SAST and SCA engine, recognized by IEEE in 2024.

(For a complete list of all of this year's winners visit our 2025 SC Awards special coverage page .)

The standout feature, AI AutoFix, enables multiple AI agents to collaborate in real time to identify, patch, and validate code fixes — slashing mean-time-to-remediation to minutes while requiring minimal developer intervention. Organizations adopting Qwiet report more than 90% time savings, reduced false positives, and improved developer satisfaction. The results are clear: 495% year-over-year ARR growth, 131% net dollar retention, and a 100% customer satisfaction rating.

One customer, Blackstone, saw transformational results: “Since integrating Qwiet AI, we’ve seen remarkable improvements in compliance, streamlined vulnerability management, and enhanced productivity,” said James Chiapetta, Senior Vice President, Cybersecurity. “Our experience with Qwiet AI’s customer support has been exceptional. The team consistently goes above and beyond... which has fostered a strong partnership and made us feel genuinely valued as customers.”

With robust integrations, agent-first automation, and continuous updates, Qwiet AI is reshaping application security for enterprise DevSecOps teams everywhere.