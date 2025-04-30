SC Award Winners 2025 Permiso Security – Most Promising Early-Stage Startup

As identity becomes the new cloud attack surface, Permiso Security has emerged as a first-mover in Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR). The platform is designed to secure both human and non-human identities across cloud service providers, identity platforms, and SaaS apps — delivering real-time detection and response capabilities that legacy SIEMs, CSPMs, and identity tools simply don’t offer. With more than 1,500 detection signals tied to real-world adversary tactics, Permiso monitors runtime behavior across environments and helps security teams move from passive posture checks to active identity threat defense.

(For a complete list of all of this year's winners visit our 2025 SC Awards special coverage page .)

Built with agentless deployment and automated workflows, Permiso delivers frictionless visibility and accelerated incident response — capabilities already trusted by Fortune 500s, luxury hospitality groups, and tech leaders operating some of the largest cloud environments globally. Its adoption has been rapid, driven by growing cloud complexity and high-profile campaigns like those from Scattered Spider, which exposed the limitations of traditional identity tools.

Customer feedback underscores Permiso’s value.

“Permiso has proven to be indispensable to the way we manage and secure identities across multiple cloud environments,” said Sebastian Goodwin, Chief Trust Officer at Autodesk.

Erik Bataller, VP of Security at ACV Auctions, added: “Permiso unlocks unique visibility into my cloud infrastructure environment that I don’t currently get from a CSPM or SIEM.”

And from the front lines of hospitality: “Permiso literally helps me sleep better at night,” said the Head of Cybersecurity at a leading luxury casino and resort.