SC Awards 2025: Nominations are now open

Entry submissions for the 2025 SC Awards are now open.

I’m thrilled to kick off the 2025 SC Awards and invite cybersecurity companies to nominate their products, services, and leaders to earn industry recognition and prestige for their excellence. This awards program, now in its 28th year, serves as a bellwether for cybersecurity industry leaders and their accomplishments.

Enter the 2025 SC Awards here and to learn more about the competition and past winners by visiting SC Media’s awards page.

Tom Spring, SC Media Sr. Editorial Director, CyberRisk Alliance

This year’s 2025 SC Awards once again reflect the industry it celebrates with categories that mirror today’s threat landscape and emerging technologies such as Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution and Best Attack Surface Management Solution. There are 33 award nominating categories for businesses to compete in each meant to attract the best from today’s cutting-edge companies and standout infosec leaders.

New entry dates, deadlines, and celebration

In the spirit of industry alignment, SC Media has moved up the SC Awards’ nomination calendar and Winners’ announcements by several months. This aligns us with the RSA Conference 2025 in San Francisco (April 28–May 1, 2025) and where SC Media will be hosting an in-person SC Award’s celebration.

This is a big deal for the SC Media, allowing us to return the SC Awards to its face-to-face and elbow-rubbing roots since COVID prevented it. Winners will be announced at the start of the RSA Conference and finalists and winners will be invited to attend an exclusive awards event.

Please take note of the new deadlines for early nominations, closing deadlines and the SC Awards celebration. Stay tuned for details.

Key SC Awards Dates

• Nominations open - Dec. 3

• Early bird deadline - Dec. 17

• Deadline to become a judge - Feb. 3

• Nominations close - Feb. 5

• Judging process - Feb. 10 – March 7

• Finalists announced (virtually) - April 8

• Winners announced (in-person) - April 29

How we judge excellence, innovation and trust

The SC Awards are judged by over 50 respected independent cybersecurity industry experts, representing a full spectrum of our community, ensuring a thorough and thoughtful impartial judging process.

Independent judges are central to what sets the SC Awards apart and has been essential to the past and future success and reputation of the program.

Yes, SC Awards are about celebrating the best the cybersecurity vendor community has to offer. But the program is much more. It’s about celebrating security teams and their efforts to make the world a safer place.

Grab an entry kit here and let the 2025 SC Awards begin.