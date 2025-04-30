SC Award Winners 2025 WatchGuard Technologies – Best Authentication Technology

WatchGuard’s AuthPoint MFA brings enterprise-grade identity protection to organizations of all sizes — delivering a zero trust-first authentication platform that’s uniquely tailored to the needs of managed service providers (MSPs) and businesses with lean IT resources. Designed for the realities of today’s hybrid work and cloud-first infrastructure, AuthPoint makes secure access frictionless, scalable, and cost-effective.

With risk-based policies, geolocation awareness, and its unique geokinetics capability — blocking logins from geographically implausible locations — AuthPoint offers security intelligence that actively counters password reuse and credential compromise. The mobile authenticator app supports multiple tokens and MFA methods, while the SSO portal simplifies access to corporate apps without exposing users to password-related risks. AuthPoint Total Identity Security extends protection further with dark web monitoring for leaked credentials and alerts delivered in real time.

Trusted by millions of users and tens of thousands of MSPs, AuthPoint continues to grow, posting over 30% year-over-year adoption. WatchGuard’s standout customer support — offering 24x7 expert help across all tiers — has earned a 4.7+ satisfaction score across the board. Its simple licensing model and FlexPay options make AuthPoint not only powerful, but practical for scaling security alongside business growth. In a crowded MFA market, WatchGuard distinguishes itself by offering full features without added fees — delivering on its promise of secure authentication made simple.