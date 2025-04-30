SC Award Winners 2025 Trustwave – Best Managed Security Service

Trustwave has been awarded the SC Trust Award for Best Managed Security Service for its Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) for Microsoft. The offering is designed for organizations leveraging Microsoft 365 enterprise plans, including E5 and G5, and those utilizing Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Sentinel.

Trustwave MXDR for Microsoft delivers 24/7 unified security operations, providing real-time threat hunting, detection, investigation, and response across endpoints, identities, cloud applications, and email. The service is built to address advanced threats such as multi-stage attacks, insider breaches, identity compromises, and cloud vulnerabilities.

Trustwave’s solution helps businesses maximize the value of their Microsoft Security tools and optimize their security posture while mitigating risks posed by sophisticated adversaries, including nation-state actors and organized criminal groups.

The offering includes features like accelerated investigation capabilities, co-management of security operations, and preventative configurations. Trustwave’s Accelerator Services further assist organizations in developing roadmaps to fully integrate Microsoft security products in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.