SC Award Winners 2025 Traceable AI – Best API Security Solution

As APIs rapidly expand the modern attack surface, Traceable AI delivers full-spectrum API security — offering discovery, posture management, threat detection, and active protection across cloud-native and hybrid infrastructures. The platform’s API Security Data Lake gathers rich behavioral context to detect, trace, and block attacks, including complex multi-step exploits and business logic abuse.

Traceable’s real-time insights and multi-cloud flexibility stood out to Informatica, a leader in enterprise cloud data management. Faced with API sprawl and limited visibility, Informatica turned to Traceable to gain end-to-end understanding of sensitive data flows across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. “The visibility that Traceable provides was previously difficult to create,” said Pathik Patel, Head of Cloud Security. “We now have that visibility all through our Traceable dashboard.”

The impact was immediate. Traceable helped Informatica increase API visibility from an estimated 20% to over 90%, while reducing operational overhead by more than 60 FTE hours per week. Patel noted: “Traceable has the data, we convert that into rules and start blocking right away.” The team was equally impressed by deployment speed: “Traceable estimated one month, and actually delivered the fix within three weeks.”

With its ability to correlate every piece of API activity and deliver real-time protection, Traceable provides unmatched coverage across cloud ecosystems — empowering organizations to discover, monitor, and secure their APIs with confidence.