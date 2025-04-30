SC Award Winners 2025 Torq – Best Emerging Technology

Cybersecurity automation company Torq has been awarded the 2025 SC Award for Best Emerging Technology, recognized for its innovative Agentic AI platform — an autonomous SOC (Security Operations Center) solution built to combat today’s high-volume, low-complexity cyber threats.

Designed to help security teams overwhelmed by phishing attacks, malware alerts, and alert fatigue, Torq Agentic AI uses a multi-agent system to automate 70% of manual investigations. These AI agents collaborate, analyze, and respond to incidents independently — mirroring the logic and workflow of human analysts while dramatically increasing efficiency.

“Torq HyperSOC investigates, triages, and remediates many of Check Point’s internal security alerts without human intervention,” said Jonathan Fischbein, CISO at Check Point. “It takes predefined actions like initiating MFA challenges or locking accounts — stopping threats before they become incidents.”

Torq’s no-code, natural language interface allows teams to build and customize automation workflows without deep technical knowledge, making it accessible to organizations of all security maturity levels. The platform is also built for scale, with no hidden costs — licensing is aligned directly to usage metrics like cases handled and workflows executed.

In 2024, Torq saw 325% customer growth and closed a $70 million Series C round, bringing its total funding to $192M. Customers like Carvana and Abnormal Security have praised the platform for dramatically improving SOC efficiency and analyst satisfaction.

With cyberattacks growing in speed and complexity, and talent shortages still straining security teams, Torq’s agentic AI represents a major leap forward — one that positions the company at the forefront of next-gen security automation.