SC Award Winners 2025 Ten Eleven Ventures – Investor of the Year

Ten Eleven Ventures stands out as a rare breed in venture capital: a firm exclusively dedicated to cybersecurity.

In 2024, it deployed more than $68 million into high-impact companies like Eclypsium, Twine, and Darkhive — while continuing to support proven innovators like Kasada and BLACKBIRD.AI. The team offers far more than capital. Founders benefit from hands-on guidance, access to an influential network of CISOs and tech leaders, and support navigating everything from go-to-market scaling to complex M&A deals.

Founded by Alex Doll and Mark Hatfield — two seasoned security entrepreneurs — and joined by Dave Palmer (formerly of Darktrace) and Carbon Black’s former CTO Scott Lundgren, Ten Eleven backs startups with both operational insight and deep domain expertise. Their approach is stage-agnostic and deeply collaborative, reflected in major exits in 2024, including Noetic’s acquisition by Rapid7 and Cado’s integration into Darktrace.

The impact is clear in what founders say. “Since Ten Eleven Ventures first invested in Eclypsium, Alex Doll has been an invaluable ally,” said Yuriy Bulygin, CEO of Eclypsium. “His support has helped us refine our strategy, expand our reach, and continue our mission to secure the technology supply chain at every level.”

Justin Woody, co-founder of Twine, added, “Ten Eleven Ventures played a crucial role in making [our launch] a success… They have truly been value-added partners to us.”