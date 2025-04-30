SC Award Winners 2025 Sumo Logic – Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution

In a security landscape overloaded with noise, Sumo Logic helps organizations transform raw log data into actionable intelligence using AI/ML at cloud scale. Its SaaS Log Analytics Platform processes more than 3.5 exabytes of data daily, helping DevSecOps teams unify security, development, and operations across complex architectures. With built-in SOAR, UEBA, threat intelligence integrations, and its AI assistant “Mo Copilot,” Sumo Logic enables organizations to detect anomalies faster, automate response workflows, and reduce incident impact.

AI-driven alerting, Insight Trainer, and Copilot features help customers reduce alert fatigue, eliminate false positives, and accelerate threat response — turning telemetry into trustworthy signals. “To incorporate DevSecOps practices, you need more than a tool and more alerts. You need a cultural shift,” said Maulik Shah, VP of Cloud Engineering at Tala. “Sumo Logic’s SaaS Log Analytics Platform has taken the complexity out of DevSecOps… and helps us reduce false positives, focus on true anomalies, and quickly prioritize what to address first.”

Rohan Kulkarni, Site Reliability Engineering Lead at Trust Bank Singapore, added, “The speed and scale of Sumo Logic’s SaaS Log Analytics Platform and AI-driven Alerting have allowed us to collaborate better and gain real-time business intelligence to maximize security while optimizing our customer journey.”

With a 376% ROI and 82% reduction in unplanned downtime, Sumo Logic helps organizations eliminate the cost and complexity of legacy SIEMs — proving that AI-powered observability isn't just possible, it’s essential.