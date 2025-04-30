SC Award Winners 2025 SentinelOne – Best Endpoint Security Solution

SentinelOne earned the 2025 SC Award for Best Endpoint Security Solution with its Singularity Endpoint platform — a leading example of AI-powered protection in the face of increasingly advanced, identity-based, and laterally mobile threats. As attackers evolve beyond traditional tactics, Singularity Endpoint redefines prevention and response by fusing endpoint protection platform (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and identity threat detection and response (ITDR) into a unified solution.

Singularity Endpoint delivers autonomous security with behavioral AI, correlating telemetry and proactively neutralizing threats using real-time risk prioritization and verified exploit paths. Its unified agent provides visibility into both endpoint and identity-based attacks, reducing alert fatigue and supporting faster, more confident action. The platform includes capabilities such as RemoteOps for remote investigation and response, Purple AI for natural language threat hunting, and integrations across network discovery, vulnerability management, forensics and more.

SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform achieved 100% detection and zero detection delays in MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations five years in a row, while also generating 88% fewer alerts than the median. In the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms” report, the Singularity Platform received an overall score of 4.8 out of 5, with 75% of respondents giving the company five stars, reflecting high customer satisfaction.

Monthly product updates and a deep roadmap — including expanded Purple AI features and autonomous response enhancements — ensure Singularity Endpoint continues to evolve in step with the threat landscape. By unifying endpoint, identity, and AI-driven defense into a single platform, SentinelOne’s Singularity Endpoint sets a new benchmark for autonomous endpoint security.