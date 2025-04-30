SC Award Winners 2025 SentinelOne – Best Cloud Security Management Solution

SentinelOne has earned the 2025 SC Award for Best Cloud Security Management Solution for its Singularity Cloud Security platform. As cloud infrastructure grows more complex and attacks become increasingly automated, organizations need protection that can adapt at machine speed. Singularity Cloud Security answers that call with a unified solution that combines visibility, risk management, and threat prevention tailored to today’s multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

Singularity Cloud Security is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that consolidates a Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), Cloud Detection & Response (CDR), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and more into a single offering. The platform provides agentless deployment, enabling rapid adoption without performance impact. Cloud telemetry is routed to the Singularity Data Lake, where SentinelOne’s AI delivers actionable insights to accelerate investigation and streamline response. This approach helps organizations address verified exploitable issues while avoiding the alert fatigue common in legacy systems.

SentinelOne’s Singularity Cloud Security boasts stellar reviews from its user base, reflecting its effectiveness in real-world deployments. In the 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” report for CNAPPs, 98% of users expressed willingness to recommend the solution for protecting cloud-native environments, and 99% rated it four stars or higher. Additionally, on G2, the platform is the only CNAPP to achieve a 4.9 out of 5 rating, underscoring its strong performance in user satisfaction metrics such as ease of use, threat detection, and compliance monitoring.

With its blend of intelligent automation, deployment flexibility, and integrated protection capabilities, Singularity Cloud Security has positioned itself as a leading solution for securing today’s complex cloud environments.