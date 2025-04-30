SC Award Winners 2025 RedSeal – Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution

RedSeal was named the 2025 SC Award winner for Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Solution. Designed for high-risk, highly regulated industries, RedSeal empowers security teams to navigate today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape with greater speed, clarity, and precision. The platform’s ability to model, validate, and prioritize exposure across IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments makes it a vital tool for organizations operating at scale.

RedSeal builds a digital twin of the entire connected network, automating discovery, identifying segmentation violations, and surfacing misconfigurations or unmanaged assets. Its patented approach emphasizes validation before prioritization, helping organizations distinguish exploitable vulnerabilities from those that pose little real-world risk. The platform integrates virtual red-teaming, attack-path analysis, business context, and asset criticality to enable risk-based prioritization and also helps customers proactively identify and remediate compliance gaps. Organizations using RedSeal report a 90% reduction in threat validation time by eliminating false positives and wasted remediation effort.

Trusted by hundreds of customers — including all five branches of the U.S. military, 80 government agencies, and Fortune 500 enterprises — RedSeal has become essential in sectors like energy, healthcare, logistics, and pharmaceuticals. One customer used RedSeal to uncover a significantly larger AWS footprint than expected; another beat auditors to the punch by proactively identifying segmentation violations across over a million assets. With a 90% customer retention rate and growing adoption across industries, RedSeal has demonstrated lasting impact through efficiency gains and improved security outcomes.

By validating what truly matters and cutting through the noise, RedSeal provides the clarity needed to secure expansive, interconnected networks, earning its place as this year’s top solution in continuous threat exposure management.