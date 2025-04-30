SC Award Winners 2025 Okta – Best Identity Management Solution

Okta earned the 2025 SC Award for Best Identity Management Solution for its Identity Threat Protection (ITP) with Okta AI. As identity remains a top attack vector in modern breaches, Okta’s ITP offers a next-generation defense by continuously monitoring user behavior, detecting anomalies in real time, and automating responses across the applications organizations rely on most.

Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI operates throughout user sessions — not just at login — delivering continuous insight into identity posture across applications. It aggregates signals from Okta and other third-party tools to assess session-level risk and trigger pre-configured responses. If unusual activity is detected, ITP can automatically revoke sessions, enforce step-up authentication, or initiate other security controls. Admins can tailor risk policies, access insights via Okta’s centralized Help Center, and help refine detection models through built-in feedback mechanisms — all within a scalable, cloud-based solution that integrates easily into existing security stacks.

ITP has quickly become a central element in enterprise identity strategies. Since its public release in August 2024, the solution has seen consistent customer growth, helping industries like healthcare, technology, and retail implement zero trust with greater confidence. Okta AI delivers measurable impact, including a 90% reduction in bot traffic within 90 days, a 20% improvement in toll fraud detection, and the ability to block 79% of automated login attempts.

With continuous identity risk monitoring, AI-powered detection, and automated response, Okta’s Identity Threat Protection offers a forward-looking approach to safeguarding digital access.