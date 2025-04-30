SC Award Winners 2025 Nucleus Security – Best Vulnerability Management System

Nucleus Security has been named the winner of the SC Trust Award for Best Vulnerability Management Solution, recognized for its platform’s ability to centralize, prioritize, and orchestrate vulnerability data at enterprise scale.

The Nucleus platform integrates with over 100 tools, offering what the company describes as “vendor-agnostic” support for vulnerability scanners, asset inventories, and ticketing systems. This allows organizations to unify data and automate workflows across security and IT operations.

Nucleus enables organizations to accelerate vulnerability triage and remediation by consolidating disparate findings into a single source of truth. The platform is designed to support vulnerability management programs at every level of maturity, whether teams are just beginning or managing millions of assets.

One of the platform’s highlighted features is its ability to automatically assign ownership, prioritize findings based on business context, and streamline ticket creation through integrated workflows. These capabilities aim to reduce remediation times and improve coordination between security and engineering teams.

Nucleus Security’s recognition underscores the critical need for scalable and automated vulnerability management solutions in today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape.