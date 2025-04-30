SC Award Winners 2025 ISACA – Best Professional Certification Program

ISACA’s Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) certification has been named the Best Professional Certification Program at the 2025 SC Awards, recognized for its pivotal role in preparing cybersecurity professionals for leadership in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

CISM, launched in 2002, remains one of the few certifications that emphasizes security management rather than just technical proficiency. The program is designed for professionals aiming to bridge the gap between cybersecurity operations and broader business objectives. It is especially relevant today as organizations face evolving threats, compliance pressures, and increased demand for cybersecurity expertise at the executive level.

“Earning the Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) certification has been instrumental in the success of my company,” said Todd Broadbent, a cybersecurity business leader. “It’s helped attract high-profile clients, secure larger contracts, and position us as a trusted leader in the field.”

CISM-certified professionals are in demand globally, with more than 101,000 certifications issued across 188 countries. The credential requires five years of work experience and focuses on governance, risk management, and incident response. According to Skillsoft’s 2024 list of top-paying IT certifications, CISM continues to deliver high career value for professionals.

“The CISM helped solidify my leadership approach to cybersecurity,” said Jeffery Wade of Yum! Brands. “It reinforced my ability to align technical and business priorities.”

Chasserae Coyne added that the certification offers a comprehensive view of security: “Security isn’t just technical. CISM provides a structured approach that integrates compliance, risk, and strategic alignment.”

Backed by a global network of professionals and 228 chapters, ISACA continues to support career growth and digital trust, helping organizations build stronger, more strategic cybersecurity programs through certifications like CISM.