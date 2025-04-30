SC Award Winners 2025 Halcyon – Best Enterprise Security Solution

Halcyon has been awarded the 2025 SC Award for Best Enterprise Security Solution, recognized for its purpose-built anti-ransomware platform that’s redefining endpoint resilience in the face of evolving threats.

In just under a year, Halcyon achieved 300% customer growth and now protects more than 1.75 million devices across 500+ organizations, including Fortune 500 enterprises and public sector agencies. Built specifically to combat ransomware — a gap often left by traditional EPP and XDR platforms — Halcyon offers autonomous decryption, AI-driven detection of pre-encryption behaviors, and always-on incident response support.

Unlike traditional security tools that rely on static signatures or slow-to-train AI, Halcyon’s models are trained exclusively to recognize ransomware-specific tactics. Its platform seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Defender, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, and other tools, enhancing — not replacing — existing security stacks.

“Halcyon worked exactly as expected with no operational impact,” said the CISO of a leading healthcare insurer. “It gave us ransomware prevention and recovery in one lightweight, easy-to-manage platform.”

Halcyon’s impact goes beyond just technical performance. The company provides 24/7/365 ransomware monitoring and has introduced innovations like keyless encryption recovery and Halcyon DXP for countering data extortion. The platform has seen zero agent bypasses, zero ransom payments, and zero successful infections across 250+ enterprise deployments.

With a partner network fueling rapid channel growth and integrations that support MSSPs and VARs, Halcyon is positioned to lead the enterprise market as the first dedicated anti-ransomware solution delivering both prevention and rapid recovery — without hidden costs or operational complexity.