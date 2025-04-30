SC Award Winners 2025 Fortinet – Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution

Fortinet has earned the 2025 SC Award for Best Cloud Workload Protection Solution for its Lacework FortiCNAPP platform. Built to secure cloud-native infrastructure, Fortinet’s Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) helps organizations protect workloads, containers, and Kubernetes environments while managing risk across increasingly dynamic and distributed cloud systems.

Lacework FortiCNAPP integrates capabilities including Cloud Workload Protection (CWPP), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and more into one unified solution. It uses AI-driven behavioral analytics to surface anomalies, correlates signals into composite alerts, and identifies misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and active threats across containers, virtual machines, and Kubernetes clusters. With support for agent-based and agentless deployments, the platform delivers flexibility in securing cloud-native applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Organizations using FortiCNAPP have reported substantial gains in visibility and compliance outcomes. At LawnStarter, the platform automatically catalogs users, services, and secrets within AWS and aligns them to compliance frameworks — leading to a 75% reduction in violations in just one year. FortiCNAPP customers also see a 100:1 reduction in alerts, 80% faster investigations, 90% reduction in manual efforts and an average annual tool consolidation savings between $200,000 and $500,000 on average after implementing the solution.

FortiCNAPP integrates with Fortinet’s broader Security Fabric, enhancing detection and response through tools like FortiSOAR. With compliance automation, contextual risk scoring and scalable deployment options, Fortinet’s Lacework FortiCNAPP delivers the layered visibility and control modern cloud workloads demand.