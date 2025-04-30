SC Award Winners 2025 ESET – Best Business Continuity/Disaster/Ransomware Recovery Solution

As ransomware continues to cripple organizations and even target backup infrastructure itself, ESET’s Ransomware Remediation emerges as a crucial safeguard in the enterprise continuity playbook.

Integrated into the ESET PROTECT platform , the tool goes beyond traditional backup recovery by automatically detecting suspicious activity, creating encrypted, isolated file backups, and restoring data before damage is done — all with minimal user intervention.

Unlike solutions that lean on Windows Volume Shadow Copy, ESET’s proprietary approach operates independently and preemptively. Once ransomware-like behavior is flagged by ESET’s Ransomware Shield, the system creates secure, untouchable backups in real-time, then either halts the malicious process or discards the backup if it’s deemed safe. This lightweight but powerful system ensures SMBs, enterprises, and MSPs can recover quickly — without disruption or ransom payments.

What makes ESET stand out isn’t just its technology, but its philosophy. Still run by its original engineers, ESET blends innovation with reliability. With localized support across 35 languages, low false positives, and a system impact so minimal it can be run across tens of thousands of endpoints by a lean team, ESET offers security that’s smart, scalable, and seamlessly integrated into daily operations. In an age of constant threats, ESET’s ransomware recovery tech delivers not just protection — but peace of mind.