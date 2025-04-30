SC Award Winners 2025 DataGrail – Best Compliance Solution

Privacy tech company DataGrail has won a 2025 SC Award for its newest product, DataGrail Consent, a no-code platform designed to help enterprises manage user consent and regulatory compliance at scale.

Launched in June 2024, the platform has already been adopted by nearly a third of DataGrail’s customer base. Companies including Drata, Carvana, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Skillshare have turned to the tool for its customizable, low-lift implementation and seamless integration with Google Tag Manager.

DataGrail Consent is designed to help businesses navigate increasingly complex privacy laws such as GDPR and CPRA. Its key differentiator is simplicity: the platform requires minimal engineering support, supports multiple domains, and automatically updates banners to stay compliant with evolving regulations.

"DataGrail Consent gave us a reliable way to ensure cookie compliance ahead of peak season, without impacting site speed or user experience," said Brent Dillon, Director of Information Security at Sportsman’s Warehouse.

The demand for tools like DataGrail’s is rising fast. The company reports a 246% spike in privacy requests since 2021, while internal research shows 75% of websites still fail to honor opt-out signals. DataGrail says its platform is built to solve that problem at the infrastructure level — not just the surface.

Privacy experts have taken notice. Richard Arney, co-author of the CPRA, said, “The industry needs companies like DataGrail, who shift consent from a roadblock to a trust-builder.”

With this award, DataGrail cements its place among leading privacy-first SaaS providers, offering scalable solutions to today’s regulatory and user-expectation challenges.