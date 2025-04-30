SC Award Winners 2025 Darktrace – Best Insider Threat Solution

Darktrace has won the 2025 SC Award for Best Insider Threat Solution for its pioneering work in network detection and response (NDR) with Darktrace / NETWORK™. As organizations face increasing risks from internal actors — both malicious and accidental — Darktrace stands out with a self-learning AI platform that continuously adapts to detect and contain insider threats before they escalate.

Darktrace / NETWORK™ continuously learns what constitutes normal behavior across an organization’s entire digital infrastructure — on premises and remote. Its AI autonomously monitors user activity, identifying behavioral anomalies such as data exfiltration, lateral movement, or unauthorized access to shadow IT. When threats are detected, the system takes precise response actions, like blocking a connection or restricting access, all without requiring pre-set rules or interrupting legitimate operations. This allows organizations to neutralize threats from the inside while maintaining business continuity.

Thousands of organizations globally rely on Darktrace / NETWORK™ to monitor complex, modern networks in real time. Darktrace was ranked No. 1 in global NDR revenue in Gartner’s 2024 Market Share report for the 15th consecutive quarter and currently captures one-fifth of the global NDR market, according to IDC. The platform holds a 4.7-star average on Gartner Peer Insights, with 94% of users willing to recommend it and 71% awarding a five-star rating. Darktrace / NETWORK’s AI-powered monitoring is also highly precise, with approximately 70% of detections involving highly anomalous activity, including insider threats, compliance issues or malicious external threats.

With real-time behavioral analysis, autonomous response, and unmatched visibility into insider activity, Darktrace / NETWORK redefines how organizations defend against threats from within.