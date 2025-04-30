SC Award Winners 2025 Cynomi – Best Risk or Policy Management Solution

Cynomi, a provider of automated vCISO platforms, has been named the winner of the SC Award for Best Risk or Policy Management Solution. The award recognizes companies that help organizations effectively manage cyber risk through comprehensive governance strategies and innovative technology.

Cynomi touts its “innovative approach to automating virtual CISO services,” which helps MSPs and SMBs bolster their cybersecurity posture without the high cost of full-time security executives.

The platform uses AI-driven assessments to generate customized remediation plans, a key factor in its recognition. The company’s solution was cited for making “enterprise-grade cybersecurity strategy accessible to smaller organizations” — an increasingly critical need amid growing cyber threats.

"Cynomi streamlines complex tasks and provides step-by-step guidance, making cybersecurity easier to manage, scalable, and accessible for service providers of all types," the company said of its services.

"It empowers service providers to better engage clients, demonstrate value by highlighting gaps, upsell more easily, expand their offerings, and reach new audiences."

The SC Awards honor cybersecurity innovators whose products help secure today’s digital world. Cynomi joins a list of standout vendors shaping the future of cyber risk management.