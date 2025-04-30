SC Award Winners 2025 CyberProof – Best Managed Detection and Response Service

CyberProof has earned the 2025 SC Award for Best Managed Detection and Response Service for its co-managed MDR offering, built to help enterprises navigate today’s increasingly sophisticated threat landscape. Designed for organizations with complex IT environments, hybrid cloud infrastructure and limited in-house security resources, CyberProof MDR unifies automation, expert analysis, and curated threat intelligence into a service that improves incident response while reducing operational burden.

CyberProof MDR integrates proactive threat hunting, 24/7 monitoring, and AI-powered automation through a proprietary platform that automates up to 85% of Tier 1 and Tier 2 SOC tasks. Its vendor-agnostic architecture allows seamless integration with leading platforms such as Microsoft Sentinel, Google Chronicle, and other SIEM/XDR tools, extending visibility without requiring infrastructure overhauls. With five global virtual SOCs and a “follow the sun” model, CyberProof delivers continuous, expert-led monitoring and response tailored to each client’s needs. Automation playbooks, CTEM-informed risk assessments through CyberProof’s acquisition of Interpres Security, and daily rule tuning ensure rapid detection and mitigation of evolving threats.

CyberProof has maintained a ~95% customer retention rate from 2019–2024, with case studies across industries — from airlines to telecommunications — illustrating measurable gains in incident operational efficiency, risk reduction, and incident response times. One banking customer achieved a 90% increase in visibility into threats, vulnerabilities and environments and a 50% reduction in day-to-day SOC operational costs after leveraging the CyberProof Defense Center platform to integrate Microsoft XDR with their CyberProof MDR service.

CyberProof’s 2025 roadmap includes enhanced AI triage, fully automated data-gathering playbooks, and broader integration of SOC Capability Maturity Model (SOC-CMM) assessments, reinforcing the platform’s adaptability to evolving threats and compliance requirements. By uniting expert analysts with scalable automation and flexible integrations, CyberProof MDR delivers agile, intelligent security operations.