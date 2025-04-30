SC Award Winners 2025 CrowdStrike Falcon – Best Threat Intelligence Technology

CrowdStrike has been awarded the SC Trust Award for Best Threat Intelligence Technology, recognizing its Falcon Intelligence solution as a leader in empowering organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats with speed and precision.

CrowdStrike's Falcon Intelligence delivers operationalized threat intelligence directly into existing security workflows, enabling security teams to proactively defend against adversaries. The solution integrates seamlessly with the broader CrowdStrike Falcon platform, providing a unified view of threat activity and actor attribution.

A key differentiator cited in the entry is CrowdStrike’s emphasis on adversary intelligence. The platform enables organizations to track over 200 nation-state, eCrime, and hacktivist groups, providing context-rich analysis to guide response efforts. The submission also highlights that Falcon Intelligence produces finished intelligence reports and indicators that are immediately actionable.

The SC Trust Award celebrates technologies that help build confidence in digital operations by enhancing security teams' capabilities. CrowdStrike’s offering stood out for combining intelligence automation with human-led analysis, allowing defenders to anticipate and counter increasingly sophisticated threats.