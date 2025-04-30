SC Award Winners 2025 CrowdStrike – Best SME Security Solution

CrowdStrike has been honored with the 2025 SC Award for Best SME Security Solution, recognizing its Falcon Go platform for delivering enterprise-grade cybersecurity to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) without the complexity or cost of traditional tools.

As cyberattacks increasingly target SMEs — 73% of which reported incidents in 2023 — Falcon Go offers a purpose-built solution for this high-risk, underserved market. At just $59.99 per device, the lightweight, cloud-native platform allows SMEs to deploy protection in minutes and safeguard their networks against ransomware, identity-based threats, and data breaches. With no need for on-premises infrastructure or dedicated security teams, Falcon Go simplifies cybersecurity for resource-constrained businesses.

The product’s growing traction is backed by strategic partnerships with Amazon Business, Dell, Intel, and 1Password, helping broaden access to CrowdStrike’s technology. Falcon Go includes AI-powered threat detection, real-time prevention capabilities, and device control features that help SMEs manage USB risks and monitor endpoint activity. As SMEs increasingly become high-value targets, this level of protection is crucial.

Users praise Falcon Go for its simplicity and impact. “Simple interface, effective product. The technical performance is exactly what we needed,” said Bob Hampo, CEO of Actall Corporation.

Daniele Colombo of M.C.M. s.r.l. added: “Affordable and easy to use! I’ll never change security companies.”

CrowdStrike’s approach is also delivering operational benefits. “I’m a one-man security shop, so Falcon is like the security team we can’t afford to hire,” said a security manager at a small gambling company.

By offering a scalable, easy-to-manage solution built on the same technology trusted by enterprises, Falcon Go gives SMEs a critical edge in defending against modern cyber threats — positioning CrowdStrike as a leader in democratizing advanced security.