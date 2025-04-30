SC Award Winners 2025 Concentric AI – Best Data Security Solution

Concentric AI earned the 2025 SC Award for Best Data Security Solution with its Semantic Intelligence platform, which transforms how organizations discover, classify, and secure sensitive data. As businesses grapple with data sprawl, evolving regulatory demands, and the risks of unstructured data, Semantic Intelligence offers a scalable, AI-powered solution that empowers teams to act with precision and confidence.

Semantic Intelligence uses advanced machine learning and large language models to identify sensitive data across cloud and on-premises environments — without the need for agents, complex rules, regular expressions, or data samples. The AI technology contextualizes the data it analyzes, assigning accurate classification labels and showing where sensitive content is stored, who has access, and what level of risk it presents. The platform integrates with existing security tools (such as DLP, CASB, and DRM) and enables automated actions like data centralization, access policy creation, and remediation.

Semantic Intelligence has been adopted by organizations across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, education, and insurance — particularly those with complex compliance requirements. With a 100% renewal rate and 10x revenue growth from 2022 to 2024, Concentric AI has demonstrated both customer satisfaction and rapid market momentum. The company also offers a managed DSPM service — the first in the industry — ensuring customers receive both expert support and full administrative control.

Concentric AI’s SaaS architecture is designed for seamless scaling, capable of protecting petabytes of data with regular weekly and monthly feature updates. The platform also supports GenAI safety initiatives, allowing businesses to safeguard data used in AI workflows. Through its AI-powered Semantic Intelligence solution, Concentric AI is redefining what effective data security looks like.