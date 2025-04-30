SC Award Winners 2025 Cloud Range – Best IT Security Training Program

Cloud Range has been awarded the 2025 SC Award for Best IT Security-Related Training Program, recognized for transforming cybersecurity training through immersive, live-fire simulations that closely mimic real-world cyber threats.

Unlike traditional static labs, Cloud Range enables IT and OT/ICS security teams to train using the same tools and environments they use on the job. Guided by expert “Attackmasters,” exercises are mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK Framework and tailored to mirror each organization’s SOC environment, delivering both technical acumen and strategic readiness.

In a recent statewide cyber event, Ryan Carlson, Lead Technical Planner of Cyber Tatanka, praised the impact: “Through the capabilities of Cloud Range’s platform and library of attack simulations, the teams worked their way through a variety of realistic scenarios to help professionals identify and address gaps in incident response. With Cloud Range’s support, this year’s event was the largest one yet, accommodating 194 participants. We have exceeded our own expectations in creating this vibrant community.”

Candace Wynn, Cyber Community Ops Manager for the State of Florida, added, “It was exciting to witness our agencies’ cybersecurity teams engaging with real cyber attacks in Cloud Range’s dynamic environment. Notably, 20 agencies were first-time users... Our collaboration with Cloud Range has been exceptional, and we eagerly anticipate further exercises and an even more impactful event in 2024.”

With a 95% customer renewal rate, performance analytics, and board-level reporting, Cloud Range goes beyond certifications — empowering professionals to detect, respond to, and mitigate today’s complex attacks with confidence. As cyber threats escalate, Cloud Range remains at the forefront, helping enterprises and agencies alike build truly resilient security teams.