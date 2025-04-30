SC Award Winners 2025 Bastille Enterprise – Best Threat Detection Technology

Bastille Enterprise has been awarded the SC Media Trust Award for Best Threat Detection Technology, recognized for its leadership in wireless risk detection and airspace security.

Bastille’s platform delivers four key capabilities: locating wireless assets through AI-powered detection and geolocation; visualizing the wireless environment via the Bastille Fusion Center; analyzing threats with AI-driven risk models; and responding with real-time alerts and seamless integration into XDR, CAASM, SIEM, SOAR, and Zero Trust platforms. Bastille’s solution “continuously identifies and classifies wireless devices across multiple protocols, updating inventories in real-time” and offers “real-time and historical device tracking, security event prioritization, and forensic analysis.”

The company’s rapid growth reflects increasing demand for its capabilities. Bastille has tripled its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in the past year and projects another doubling ahead. Its customer base spans Fortune 500 companies, military branches, and government agencies.

Bastille’s success has also drawn major investment, including $44 million from Goldman Sachs, underscoring confidence in the company’s trajectory. With 34 patents issued and more pending, Bastille is widely recognized as an industry leader in wireless airspace defense.