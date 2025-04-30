SC Award Winners 2025 Barracuda – Best Secure Messaging Solution

Barracuda has been awarded the SC Trust Award for Best Secure Messaging Solution for its Barracuda Email Protection platform, recognized for its ability to help organizations of all sizes and industries defend against increasingly sophisticated, frequent, and targeted email attacks.

Email remains the top attack vector, and securing it has become an urgent priority, particularly as cybercriminals leverage AI to improve and scale their attacks. Barracuda Email Protection addresses this challenge with a multi-layered defense strategy that includes AI-powered threat prevention and detection, automated incident response, and DMARC reporting.

Barracuda’s offering defends against all types of email threats with a multi-layered approach and provides complete protection without the need to manage separate, disparate tools or compromise on security.

The platform leverages machine learning to predict, identify, and neutralize threats before they reach users. Its automated incident response features detect and mitigate threats in real time, reducing the need for manual intervention. Barracuda also monitors internal and outbound email traffic to detect early signs of phishing and account takeover attempts, enabling faster threat detection and proactive risk mitigation.