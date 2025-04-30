SC Award Winners 2025 BackBox – Best Customer Service

BackBox, a leader in network automation and security, has been awarded the 2025 SC Award for Best Customer Service, highlighting the company’s deep commitment to user support across its global customer base.

Known for automating network device security, compliance, and lifecycle management, BackBox supports more than 180 vendors and has been deployed across over 100,000 networks worldwide. But it’s not just the breadth of its technology that stands out — it’s how the company supports those who rely on it.

From the outset, customers are equipped with an extensive suite of documentation, including setup guides, training videos, and a robust knowledge base — all accessible via its support portal. Many clients begin their deployments during evaluation, relying solely on BackBox’s self-service materials to guide them through setup and configuration.

Standard support includes global phone, email, and web-based assistance during business hours, while premium SLA customers receive 24/7 access for critical issues and the option for on-site support. Importantly, phone support and downloads — including updates and patches — come at no additional cost.

BackBox also provides a strong peer support ecosystem via forums and FAQs, and customers frequently cite the quality of personalized service as a standout. The company’s customer satisfaction (CSAT) score is a perfect 5, and its Net Promoter Score (NPS) stands at an industry-leading 93.

“Compared to most other vendors, BackBox offers extraordinary support. They solve problems quickly and help extend your configuration,” said one enterprise user on G2.

With this recognition, BackBox solidifies its reputation not only as a powerful automation platform, but also as a service-first provider that keeps network teams supported every step of the way.