SC Award Winners 2025 AlgoSec – Best Security Company

AlgoSec has been honored with the 2025 SC Award for Best Security Company, marking a significant milestone for the cybersecurity firm as it continues to gain momentum across the global enterprise market.

Trusted by over 2,200 organizations since its founding in 2004, AlgoSec experienced 14% customer growth in the past year and now commands a 32% share of the security policy management market. The company also led the industry in market presence in 2024, achieving a 49.7% share of voice.

AlgoSec’s recognition comes on the heels of the launch of its Horizon Platform — the first application-centric security management solution tailored for hybrid cloud environments. The platform leverages advanced AI to help enterprises identify application connectivity risks across multi-clouds and data centers, delivering automated remediation and compliance assurance.

In addition to Horizon, AlgoSec provides a range of services, from firewall auditing to incident response, serving industries like finance, telecom, and healthcare. This broad portfolio allows organizations to accelerate application deployment while maintaining strong security postures.

The company backs its innovation with 24/7 global customer support, professional training, and continuous R&D driven by direct customer feedback. Its commitment to aligning security with business needs has helped it earn top rankings from review platforms such as G2, Gartner Peer Insights, and PeerSpot.

“As applications grow more complex and distributed, our goal is to simplify and secure connectivity,” said an AlgoSec spokesperson. “We’re honored to be recognized for empowering our customers to move faster and stay secure.”

With this award, AlgoSec reinforces its leadership position in the network security space and its mission to deliver secure, seamless application connectivity across enterprise environments.