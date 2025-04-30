SC Award Winner 2025 ADAMnetworks – Best SASE Solution

ADAMnetworks has earned the 2025 SC Award for Best Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Solution for its flagship product, adam:ONE®. The platform delivers Zero Trust Connectivity (ZTc), securing any device with an outbound internet connection and neutralizing threats like ransomware, spyware, and infostealers before attacks begin.

By combining DNS filtering, dynamic allow-listing, and its proprietary “Don’t Talk to Strangers” (DTTS®) technology, adam:ONE® offers a proactive alternative to traditional reactive cybersecurity methods. It operates on a “verify before trust” principle, providing real-time visibility, continuous monitoring, and dynamic policy enforcement — all critical for hybrid and cloud-based environments.

ADAMnetworks supports about 1,000 direct nodes, 135 managed subscriptions, three enterprise clients, and is steadily onboarding new SMB and enterprise customers. It recently launched a Licensed Technology Partner MSSP training program to accelerate adoption.

Chris Kraydich, global network manager at a semiconductor company, said, “ADAMnetworks is an outstanding example of a company whose dedication and expertise makes the world a safer place… On multiple occasions I have firsthand experience with adam:ONE containing active threat actors and providing the relief needed to restore services in the most downtime sensitive environments.”

“DTTS provided a unique way to secure our network… Our company is far more confident in our data protection capabilities now that we have the ADAM system to mitigate risk," said Thomas A. Rawlings, a technology project designer/manager at JDRM Engineering.