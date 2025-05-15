The ransomware group that hit UK retailers Marks & Spencer, the Co-op, and Harrods over the past few weeks now aims to target retailers in the United States, according to the Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG)."The U.S. retail sector is currently being targeted in ransomware and extortion operations that 'we suspect' are linked to UNC3944, also known as Scattered Spider,” said John Hultquist, chief analyst for GTIG. “The actor, which has reportedly targeted retail in the UK following a long hiatus, has a history of focusing their efforts on a single sector at a time, and we anticipate they will continue to target the sector in the near term. U.S. retailers should take note.”Hultquist added that while GTIG has not "officially" attributed either the UK retail hacks or the impending U.S. activity to UNC3994, he said the actors that carried out the attacks in the UK are the same ones about to attack in the United States. Hultquist said they are aggressive, creative, and particularly effective at circumventing mature security programs — and have had a lot of success with social engineering and leveraging third parties to gain entry to their targets.
Ransomware group sets sights on US retailers after hitting UK merchants
(Adobe Stock)
