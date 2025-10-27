A design flaw in python-socket.io has turned a feature built for scaling web applications into a wide-open opportunity for attackers to run a remote code execution (RCE) and gain full administrative control of critical business servers.The flaw — CVE-2025-61765 — was patched three weeks ago by the maintainers after researchers at BlueRock reported the flaw.According to an Oct. 23 blog post by BlueRock, the bug affects multi-server deployments that use common message brokers such as Redis, Kafta, and RabbitMQ.“This isn’t about one CVE,” said Bob Tinker, chief executive officer at BlueRock. “Wherever Python apps run, including agentic AI and MCP, web micro-services and real-time messaging stacks, data deserialization is a direct path to remote code execution." Tinker added that it’s especially concerning in the case of agentic AI and MCP, which the industry has been rolling out at breakneck speed, with little regard to security.“Every customer we talk to is worried about this,” said Tinker. “The idea that CVE-by-CVE patching can keep pace is, quite frankly, laughable. And it doesn’t address the underlying structural risks. What customers need are CVE-agnostic runtime guardrails to sandbox apps and prevent unsanctioned behavior from happening in the first place."
Python-socket.io module flaw lets attackers access business servers
(Adobe Stock)
