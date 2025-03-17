Microsoft doubled down on the crowded field of healthcare AI assistants with the launch of Dragon Medical One. Called an AI scribe, this class of AI tools are designed to cure the burnout and fatigue that Microsoft reported 70% of clinicians experience while allowing doctors to spend more time with patients, not paperwork.Called Dragon Medical One (DMO), Microsoft's AI scribe tool will compete with similar offerings from Abridge, Athelas and Suki. Microsoft claimed its offering outperforms competitors with deep its Electronic Health Record integration and its enterprise-grade security tools ensuring HIPAA compliance, HITRUST CSF certification and GDPR adherence.Central to DMO is the platform’s integration of Microsoft's DAX Copilot, which focuses on ambient listening of doctor-patient visits. DAX can automatically generating summaries from patient conversations, while DMO allows clinicians to dictate directly into medical records in real-time, creating insights that can be shared securely across a healthcare provider's network.The DMO and the underlying DAX offering means doctors can actively edit, refine, and input patient data on the spot, rather than relying solely on AI-generated summaries and post-visit updates, Microsoft said. For example, a doctor can dictate a patient’s symptoms and diagnosis directly into the medical record, immediately correct any errors, and structure the note as needed. This eliminates the process of waiting for an AI-generated summary to review later.
AI/ML, Privacy
Microsoft Dragon Copilot: Just what the doctor ordered?
Credit: Adobe Stock
