Microsoft denies legal action against researchers after slamming BlueHammer publisher

The Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) released a statement Sunday denying it will take legal action against those who publish security research following a blog post criticizing the actions of a researcher known as "Nightmare Eclipse."

Nightmare Eclipse is known for publishing proof-of-concept (PoC) exploit code for several Microsoft zero-day vulnerabilities before patches were available, including BlueHammer UnDefend and YellowKey . Three of those vulnerabilities — BlueHammer, RedSun and UnDefend — were added to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within the last two months.

In a blog post last Wednesday, the MSRC slammed Nightmare Eclipse’s actions, saying the publication of PoC exploits for unpatched vulnerabilities put its customers at risk. While the researcher was not named in the post, the authors specifically referred to the BlueHammer, RedSun, UnDefend and YellowKey vulnerabilities.

“Our security teams across the company work tirelessly tracking threat actors who look for weaknesses just like these to attack Microsoft and our customers. Our Digital Crimes Unit will continue bringing cases against these threat actors and those that enable their criminal activity — coordinating as needed with law enforcement around the world,” the blog post stated.

Microsoft’s statement was perceived by many as a threat to pursue legal action against Nightmare Eclipse and other researchers who published vulnerability researcher outside of the Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure (CVD) process promoted by the blog post.

On their own blog , Nightmare Eclipse has claimed they previously attempted to report vulnerabilities following CVD best practices and that their MSRC account was deleted without explanation. However, the MSRC post stated that the details of the recently disclosed zero-days were not shared with them before their release.

Nightmare Eclipse also said on May 23, 2026, that their GitHub account, which they used to publish exploit code, was deleted by Microsoft. A link to the GitHub repository for YellowKey, which remains on the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) entry for the vulnerability, returns a 404 page and a search for the account Nightmare-Eclipse returns no results.

The MSRC’s blog post was met with a rash of responses from other security researchers expressing their dissatisfaction with MSRC’s reporting process. Several of these responses were compiled in a post by vx-underground . Additionally, Kevin Beaumont, a security researcher and former senior threat intelligence analyst at Microsoft, said in a blog post that, while he doesn’t necessarily support Nightmare Eclipse, he disagreed with any framing of exploit creation and zero-day publishing as “criminal activity.” He also criticized Microsoft’s removal of Nightmare Eclipse’s GitHub account.

MSRC acknowledged "some interactions have fallen short"

“GitHub has long been a source for zero day exploits in competitor products — it still is. While I worked there GitHub had a policy saying they wouldn’t remove them. By continually removing just exploits for their own products from GitHub and declaring them ‘criminal activity,’ it’s a rubicon you shouldn’t cross,” Beaumont wrote.

In its Sunday post on X, the MSRC acknowledged that “some interactions have fallen short” as vulnerability report volumes have grown over the year, especially with the rise of AI-driven vulnerability discovery. It reiterated its support for Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure and added that it aims to work professionally, respectfully and transparently with all researchers, “regardless of past interactions.”

“To be clear about our approach to legal matters, we have no intention to pursue action against individuals conducting or publishing their security research. When an individual breaks the law and engages in malicious activity causing real harm to customers, we will work with law enforcement as appropriate,” the MSRC stated.

On their blog, Nightmare Eclipse as expressed their intentions to continue publishing Microsoft vulnerabilities, saying multiple researchers have reached out to give them "free vulnerabilities." One, which they said they will release in June, is a "way to violate secure boot trust" that was provided by a researchers called JonasLyk.

Nightmare Eclipse also said they will release something on July 14 that will "make sure your bones are shattered that day," although it is unclear whether this is a reference to a new vulnerability or proof of their claims against Microsoft, which were mentioned in the same blog post.