FlexibleFerret malware targets the macOS via North Korea job campaign

A newly discovered malware strain has been identified that’s been used as part of the ongoing North Korean Contagious Interview campaign, in which threat actors lure victims to install malware through the job interview process.

The new malware strain, FlexibleFerret, was explained in a Feb. 3 blog by SentinelOne researchers Phil Stokes and Tom Hegel.

According to the SentinelOne researchers, Apple last week pushed a signature update to its on-device malware tool XProtect to block several variants of what it called the macOS Ferret family:

FROSTYFERRET_UI

FRIENDLYFERRET_SECD

MULTI_FROSTYFERRET_CMDCODES.

Phil Stokes, one of the threat researcher from SentinelLabs who wrote the report, said Flexible Ferret, the new variant detailed in the research, currently remains undetected by Apple’s XProtect.

“Some components of the FERRET family including FlexibleFerret are not blocked by XProtect,” said Stokes. “However, other mechanisms such as revoked developer cert may help for specific samples. In general, security teams should ensure they have a solution that blocks the list of IoCs in our post independently of Apple’s mechanisms to ensure adequate protection.”

Boris Cipot, senior security engineer at Black Duck, said as the numbers of MacOS users grew, so has the interest for the platform, and therefore more attacks surfaced. Cipot said because MacOS devices are also popular in development circles, management, and other high-end company places, the interest for the platform was further natured.

“There are different threat actor groups that are interested in MacOS,” said Cipot. “Some are after the financial gain, where other groups have more focus on espionage, disruption, and surveillance. Most prominent are groups from North Korea, China and Russia. What we can see is that the newest campaign is a further evolvement of the FERRET malware family as these threat actors are trying to fine-tune their techniques of bypassing security measures.”

While they are not the only ones that target the macOS, SentinelOne’s Stokes said DPRK-aligned threat actors are certainly the busiest or at least most visible in their attempts to infect a wide range of targets with backdoors through macOS malware.

“If you look at all their various campaigns over recent years, from backdoors for espionage to theft of cryptocurrency for financial gain, their objectives are quite broad, and they certainly appear to devote more resources to compromising macOS users than other adversaries we track at this time,” said Stokes.