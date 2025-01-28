DeepSeek rollout prompts White House response to ‘ensure AI dominance’

The aftermath of China’s bombshell reveal of a new machine-learning platform caught the attention of the highest levels of the U.S. government.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration took notice of the news out of China and the reported advance in AI.

"This is a wake-up call to the American AI industry," Leavitt was quoted as saying.

The press secretary would go on to claim that the administration would “ensure AI dominance,” though no formal plans or strategic details were announced.

The news comes after Chinese researchers dropped the news that they developed a machine-learning model that was able to run at the level of the current OpenAI machine-learning platform, but at a far lower computing cost.

By cutting down on the processing requirements for operations, the researchers believe that they will be able to scale AI applications with a far lower hardware requirement.

The prospect of a less hardware-intensive machine-learning model caused something of a panic amongst vendors, with Nvidia in particular taking a huge hit to its stock price under the threat of reduced sales.

The news also comes as the Trump administration takes to its second term in office under the promise of protecting American business interests over those of vendors in China and Europe.

With threats of tariffs and trade embargoes, the new administration has vowed to prioritized U.S. firms. The unveiling of the DeepSeek model will pose an early challenge.

The release could also have implications on the data security landscape.

Pundits say that, given the Chinese government’s longstanding policy of closely managing technology vendors and surveilling internet activity, organizations should exercise caution in implementing the new DeepSeek tools and keep a close eye on their network and data traffic.

“As generative AI platforms from foreign adversaries enter the market, users should question the origin of the data used to train these technologies. They should also question the ownership of this data and ensure it was used ethically to generate responses,” said Jennifer Mahoney, data advisory practice manager at security consulting firm Optiv.

“Since privacy laws vary across countries, it’s important to be mindful of who’s accessing the information you input into these platforms and what’s being done with it.”