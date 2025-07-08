CISA adds four older CVEs to known exploited vulnerabilities list

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on July 7 added four bugs to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, pointing out that the vulnerabilities dating back to at least 2014 were recently exploited.CISA said civilian federal agencies have until July 28 to patch the flaws, and recommended that private sector companies follow suit.What made these four bugs of special note were that two date back to 2019, one to 2016, and the fourth was first identified in 2014, underscoring that security teams have to keep tabs on all bugs and continually monitor and stay up-to-date with patching. Two of the four were rated critical. “Organizations cannot afford to dismiss a vulnerability listed on the KEV solely based on its discovery date,” said Frankie Sclafani, director of cybersecurity enablement at Deepwatch. “The KEV catalog provides a crucial indication that even deeply embedded, older flaws are being actively weaponized. Despite being between five and 10 years old, these four vulnerabilities represent opportunities for a variety of threat actors.”The four vulnerabilities that made the KEV list include the following:
CVE-2014-3931: MRLG Buffer Overflow (9.8), a buffer overflow in fastping.c in MRLG versions before 5.5.0, potentially leading to arbitrary code execution or system crashes. CVE-2016-10033: PHPMailer Command Injection (9.8), this issue lies in unsanitized user input in the mail() function of class.phpmailer.php in versions prior to 5.2.18, which can result in remote code execution. CVE-2019-5418: Ruby on Rails Path Traversal (7.5), a file content disclosure vulnerability in Action View, where specially crafted accept headers can expose arbitrary file contents. CVE-2019-9621: Zimbra SSRF (7.5), a Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) vulnerability in the ProxyServlet component of Zimbra Collaboration Suite, allowing unauthorized access to internal resources and remote code execution. Conduct a thorough inventory to locate all systems running vulnerable software, including legacy and shadow IT assets. Dependencies should also be identified as attackers can use PHPMailer in web applications and Rails in other SaaS platforms. Limit access to diagnostic tools (like MRLG) and collaboration platforms (like Zimbra) to only trusted networks or users. Use network segmentation via firewalls and access control lists to minimize unnecessary exposure of services to the internet.
Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management, Network Security
CISA adds four older CVEs to known exploited vulnerabilities list
