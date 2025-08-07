Akira group using flaw patched in 2024 to attack SonicWall SSL VPNs

There’s some good news for SonicWall SSL VPN users: the hack of Gen 7 and newer SonicWall devices by the Akira ransomware group reported by SC Media Aug. 5 was not caused by a zero-day exposure — it was the result of a hack of a 2024 flaw that’s already been patched

In Aug. 6 advisory on the case, SonicWall said it was investigating fewer than 40 incidents related to the reports.

Security experts confirmed that the news of a zero-day was not involved can potentially limit the damage.

“The fact that a patch is in place alters the threat landscape from an unmitigated systemic risk to a known issue with a documented remediation path,” explained Nic Adams, co-founder and CEO at 0rcus.

Adams said it also means that the exposure is theoretically more limited to unpatched systems and those with insecure configurations, rather than a universal vulnerability across the entire install base.

“The correlation with password reuse and migration issues further narrows the scope of the attack vector from a novel exploit to a failure of patch management and operational hygiene,” said Adams.

Update firmware to SonicWall version 7.3.0: This includes enhanced protections against brute force attacks and additional MFA controls. See firmware update guide. Reset all local user account passwords: Do this for any accounts with SSL VPN access, especiall if they were carried over during migration from Gen 6 to Gen 7. Continue these best practices: Enable botnet protection and Geo-IP filtering; remove unused or inactive user accounts; and enforce MFA and strong password policies.