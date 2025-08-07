Ransomware, Patch/Configuration Management, Vulnerability Management

Akira group using flaw patched in 2024 to attack SonicWall SSL VPNs

(Credit: monticellllo – stock.adobe.com)

There’s some good news for SonicWall SSL VPN users: the hack of Gen 7 and newer SonicWall devices by the Akira ransomware group reported by SC Media Aug. 5 was not caused by a zero-day exposure — it was the result of a hack of a 2024 flaw that’s already been patched.

In Aug. 6 advisory on the case, SonicWall said it was investigating fewer than 40 incidents related to the reports.

Security experts confirmed that the news of a zero-day was not involved can potentially limit the damage.

“The fact that a patch is in place alters the threat landscape from an unmitigated systemic risk to a known issue with a documented remediation path,” explained Nic Adams, co-founder and CEO at 0rcus.

Adams said it also means that the exposure is theoretically more limited to unpatched systems and those with insecure configurations, rather than a universal vulnerability across the entire install base.

“The correlation with password reuse and migration issues further narrows the scope of the attack vector from a novel exploit to a failure of patch management and operational hygiene,” said Adams.

Despite this good news, SonicWall still encourages its customers to take the following steps to mitigate against the critical 9.8 flaw, CVE-2024-40766:

  • Update firmware to SonicWall version 7.3.0: This includes enhanced protections against brute force attacks and additional MFA controls. See firmware update guide.
  • Reset all local user account passwords: Do this for any accounts with SSL VPN access, especiall if they were carried over during migration from Gen 6 to Gen 7.
  • Continue these best practices: Enable botnet protection and Geo-IP filtering; remove unused or inactive user accounts; and enforce MFA and strong password policies.

