AI attacks now a bigger risk than endpoint threats

Artificial intelligence-based attacks have begun to outpace those against endpoint systems.

A survey conducted by IT management specialist Kaseya of managed service providers (MSPs) found that 67% of respondents experienced an attack from an AI-borne threat in the last 12 months, and that AI attacks could soon become more of a threat than endpoint attacks.

“Artificial intelligence is both an enabler and a threat in the modern IT landscape,” Kesaya said in its report.

“MSPs are increasingly concerned about AI-supported attacks.”

The findings align with those of CyberRisk Alliance, which similarly found that organizations view AI as among the biggest security threats over the coming years, though they are also optimistic that defensive AI tools will also be able to help them automate everyday security tasks and free up security professionals to address more critical and complex issues.

According to Kaseya, MSPs view security as among the key issues when it comes to growing their business. The report found that many providers are planning to expand their range of security offerings in the coming year.

Of those polled, 42% sayid they will be rolling out security education training for their clients, while 45% plan to offer security audits. Additionally, 43% will be rolling out vulnerability testing and scanning, and 40% will be adding the option to create internal security policies for clients.

These services are not only attractive to organizations because they provide better network security and protection from attacks, but also because they are seen as key requirements for getting and maintaining cybersecurity insurance coverage.

On the other hand, the report also found that many MSPs continue to face roadblocks when it comes to selling their clients on cybersecurity services.

Chief amongst those obstacles was continued apathy towards the risks of attacks and network breaches, as nearly half of all polled said that customers don’t seem to have an interest in security services.

“The rise of 'customer apathy' as the top barrier this year — jumping from seventh place last year — underscores the urgent need for MSPs to educate clients about cyber-risks through initiatives like security training and phishing simulations,” notes Kaseya.

Also seen as an issue for service providers was the complexity of the cybersecurity products on offer (38%) and and insufficient staff training (36%).